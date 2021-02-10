PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.