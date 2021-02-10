Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $128,516.09 and $12,413.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00281747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00109114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201526 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

