Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

