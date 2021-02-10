Q2 (QTWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QTWO stock opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $144.86.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

