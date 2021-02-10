Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of TFII opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

