Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Increased by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share.

MSGS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $3,714,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $28,135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.