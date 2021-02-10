Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reduced by Analyst

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NSSC opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.57 million, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

