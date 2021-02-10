Qcash (QC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Billion

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $72.01 million and $1.02 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00283523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00127986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00074327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00088029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00063542 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

