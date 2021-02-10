qiibee (QBX) Trading 28.8% Higher This Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. qiibee has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $1,386.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00113427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

qiibee Coin Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.