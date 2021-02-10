Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00015105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $660.96 million and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,147,628 coins and its circulating supply is 97,628,208 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

