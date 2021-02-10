QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.61. 601,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

