QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 460,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.