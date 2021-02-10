QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after acquiring an additional 712,339 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.