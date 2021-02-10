Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.8-$95.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.98 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

Shares of QLYS traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 1,142,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,440. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.