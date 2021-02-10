Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Trading Down 9.5%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s stock price traded down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.75 and last traded at $117.50. 1,165,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 499,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Get Qualys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Insiders have sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.