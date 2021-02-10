Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Qualys stock traded down $12.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 1,142,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

