Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.49 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Quant has a total market cap of $513.71 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $42.55 or 0.00094966 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002602 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

