Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,425 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 0.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 290,974 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 195,477 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 181,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.09. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

