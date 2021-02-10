Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01150741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00055626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.62 or 0.05558841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032834 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

