Quark Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $534.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $534.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

