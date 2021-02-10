Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 8,548,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,434,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $954.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

