Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s stock price rose 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 343,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 46,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 25.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

