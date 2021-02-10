Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.19. Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 65,700 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$79.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

About Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

