Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the quarter. Quidel accounts for 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.18% of Quidel worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $238.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,004. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

