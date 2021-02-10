Qwertycoin Trading Down 11.3% This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $581,365.35 and $153.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 157.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

