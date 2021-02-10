Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham Sells 29,128 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80.
Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.