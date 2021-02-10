Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham Sells 29,128 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

