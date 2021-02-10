RADA Electronic Industries’ (RADA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 57,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,057. The company has a market capitalization of $544.80 million, a P/E ratio of 208.17 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

