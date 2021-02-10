RADCOM (RDCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

