Radian Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by 4,900.0% over the last three years.

RDN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 2,063,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,713. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

