Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Up 9.6%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 567,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 241,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.51.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,957,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 285,297 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 790,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,409 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
