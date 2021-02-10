Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Up 9.6%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 567,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 241,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,957,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 285,297 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 790,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,409 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

