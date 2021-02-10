Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $64-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.72 million.Radware also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of RDWR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 285,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

