Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS: RAIFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/8/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/1/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/20/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Raiffeisen Bank International AG has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.