Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/8/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/1/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Raiffeisen Bank International AG has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

