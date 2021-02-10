Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.34. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 41,382,474 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £31.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

About Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

