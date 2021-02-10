Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will announce $40.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $80.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $187.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NYSE RNGR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.