Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Rapid7 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rapid7 by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

