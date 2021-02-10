Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $389.34 million and $163.01 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00283136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060305 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01159786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00114188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055443 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,106,385,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

