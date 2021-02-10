Raymond James Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $85.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

