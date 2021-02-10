Raymond James Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $100.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

RPD stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

