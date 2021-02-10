Raymond James Increases Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to $1.20

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $1.15 to $1.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

DNN stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 400,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

