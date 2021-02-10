Raymond James Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $100.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

