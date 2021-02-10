Raymond James Raises i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $42.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -880.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.