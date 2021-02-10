Raymond James Raises i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $42.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -880.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

