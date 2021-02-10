Raymond James Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

