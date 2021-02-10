RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.20% of RBC Bearings worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Insiders sold 69,409 shares of company stock worth $11,882,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.