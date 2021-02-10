RBC Bearings’ (ROLL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,303. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,409 shares of company stock worth $11,882,064 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

