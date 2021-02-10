RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.39

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 439742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

A number of research firms have commented on RICK. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

