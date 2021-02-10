Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $77,640.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $77,640.00.

RDI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,359. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

