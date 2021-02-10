Rebased Price Tops $1.01 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Rebased token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002248 BTC on exchanges. Rebased has a market cap of $152,253.47 and $34.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rebased has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00284173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00120593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00087450 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063800 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

