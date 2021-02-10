Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aviva (AVVIY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aviva (OTCMKTS: AVVIY):

2/5/2021 – Aviva was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2021 – Aviva was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/2/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2021 – Aviva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

1/29/2021 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/6/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 23,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

