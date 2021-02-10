Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BDEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) recently:

2/8/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 735 ($9.60) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 690 ($9.01).

12/21/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 683 ($8.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. Barratt Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a one year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

