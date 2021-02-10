Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/28/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/21/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/20/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/12/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/11/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/4/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Shares of CEA stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

