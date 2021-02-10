Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
1/29/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/28/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
1/21/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/20/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
1/12/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/11/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
1/4/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China's eastern gateway. "
Shares of CEA stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
